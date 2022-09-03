Lions QB partners with Detroit nonprofit to launch clothing collection

DETROIT – Lions quarterback Jared Goff has partnered with Detroit students in a new clothing collection collaboration.

The collection launched this week, and you may have heard about it in the most recent episode of the HBO documentary “Hard Knocks.”

All the t-shirts, hoodies and hats that are part of this collection were designed by youth in the Give Merit’s Fate program.

The program gives the 175 students from Detroit’s Jalen Rose Leadership Academy an opportunity to work on real-life business projects and college scholarships.

Every last sale goes to the scholarship fund, and Goff plans to match 100%.

It’s a dream come true for not just the teens involved but the people behind the nonprofit.

Click here to check out the collection.

