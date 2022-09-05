69º

Local News

Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696 in Royal Oak

At-fault driver traveling at ‘high rate of speed

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: Crash, Car Crash, Fatal Crash, I-696, I-75, Metro Detroit, Royal Oak, Michigan State Police
(Ajax9, Getty Images)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are investigating a freeway crash Monday morning that killed one driver in Royal Oak the night before.

According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, one vehicle rear ended another as they exited onto I-75 from eastbound I-696. The at-fault driver was traveling at a “high rate of speed with no evidence of braking,” officials said.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries. Michigan State Police say he was initially communicating with first responders, but lost consciousness and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. Police are continuing to investigate.

No other details have been provided at this time.

More: Local news

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

email

twitter