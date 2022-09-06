Detroit woman has questions over dog’s death after police shoot, dump body in trash can

A Detroit woman is looking for answers after DPD killed her dog. She says she needs more than an apology as she plans to take disciplinary action.

DETROIT – A Detroit woman is looking for answers after the Detroit Police Department killed her dog.

She says she needs more than an apology as she plans to take disciplinary action.

“I need an apology from the officer that shot my dog,” said Tiffany Lindsay. “That’s what I need, and I need disciplinary action. I am suing the City of Detroit, the police department, and I’m suing that officer personally.”

Lindsay wants to know why a Detroit police officer shot and killed her dog and then dumped him in a trash can.

The dog was shot during a chaotic scene this past weekend when Detroit police were searching for carjacking suspects who tried to run over officers.

It all unfolded near a gas station on Eight Mile and Glastonbury roads late Sunday (Sept. 4) night.

Ad

Local 4 talked to the owner of that dog Tuesday and got to question Detroit police about what happened.

“I am going to be their worst nightmare,” Lindsay said. “They took something away from me that money can not buy. That was my best friend; that was my protector.”

Lindsay lives alone on Glastonbury Road on Detroit’s west side with her protector, her companion, her dog Jack.

But Monday, Lindsay was directed by shocked neighbors to the trash can next door.

“I couldn’t look,” Lindsay said. “I just couldn’t believe that they did something like that to him.

Jack’s remains were dumped in the trash can seen in the video player above who was shot by Detroit police.

Officers on the scene never told Lindsay why Jack was shot and why his body was thrown away.

“They didn’t knock on my door and say nothing,” Lindsay said.

Police were on Lindsay’s street searching for carjacking suspects when a Detroit Police Department K-9 officer checked Jack’s dog house in the backyard where Jack was sleeping.

Ad

Jack lunged at the K-9 unit, and a shot was fired, and the dog’s remains ended up in a trash can next door.

“You were trying to hide it,” Lindsay said. “You were trying to hide it. That’s Detroit.”

On Monday, the DPD returned to Glastonbury Road and removed Jack’s remains from the trash can.

Local 4 asked Detroit Police Chief James White if it were policy to throw away dog remains and not speak with their owner after an incident.

“Certainly, anytime we have to put a dog down, it’s not a good day for the department or for the citizen who owns it, but I just don’t have enough information to you an intelligent response.”

“That was my K-9, my protector, my friend,” Lindsay said. “That was my emotional support dog.”