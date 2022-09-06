74º

Local News

Man city workers found dead in Detroit field 14 years ago still hasn’t been identified

Man was found facedown in field

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Unidentified, John Doe, Michigan Cold Cases
Detroit John Doe September 2008. (NamUs)

DETROIT – A man found dead in a field in Detroit 14 years ago still hasn’t been identified.

City workers found the body on September 5, 2008, facedown in a field and covered with maggots.

Officials said the body was partially clothed and found on a blanket. The position of the body and position of the clothing indicated the man collapsed while urinating.

He was wearing a long-sleeved plaid collared and buttoned shirt with the sleeves rolled up to the elbows. He also had black jeans with a burgundy leather belt and socks. He was wearing black and gray Nike brand gym shoes.

DetailsJohn Doe
Age30-50
Height5′8′'
Weight175 lbs
HairBlack

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter