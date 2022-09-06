Man city workers found dead in Detroit field 14 years ago still hasn’t been identified

DETROIT – A man found dead in a field in Detroit 14 years ago still hasn’t been identified.

City workers found the body on September 5, 2008, facedown in a field and covered with maggots.

Officials said the body was partially clothed and found on a blanket. The position of the body and position of the clothing indicated the man collapsed while urinating.

He was wearing a long-sleeved plaid collared and buttoned shirt with the sleeves rolled up to the elbows. He also had black jeans with a burgundy leather belt and socks. He was wearing black and gray Nike brand gym shoes.

Details John Doe Age 30-50 Height 5′8′' Weight 175 lbs Hair Black

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.