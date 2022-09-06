Proposed food grading ordinance for restaurants to help with health inspections across Detroit

New ordnance that isn't sitting well with some Detroit businesses.

DETROIT – A proposed food grading ordinance before the Detroit city council would require businesses to display a placard with the results of a health inspection.

Detroit city council member Scott Benson is spearheading the charge.

He said the city had hired two additional health inspectors to meet demand bringing the total to 17.

The pilot programs will work with restaurant owners to improve their grades.

“We are also providing free serve safe training to 100 restaurants and an additional 400 more, so we’re going to work with you to get a green card,” said Benson.

There are four color grades:

Green = Passed inspection

White = Violations for past inspection

Yellow = Violations found from multiple inspections

Red = Shutdown

Below is a video from the city about the proposed food grading placards: