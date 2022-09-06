64º

Local News

Proposed food grading ordinance for restaurants to help with health inspections across Detroit

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Scott Benson, Food Grading Ordinance, Food Grading, Detroit City Council
New ordnance that isn't sitting well with some Detroit businesses.

DETROIT – A proposed food grading ordinance before the Detroit city council would require businesses to display a placard with the results of a health inspection.

Detroit city council member Scott Benson is spearheading the charge.

He said the city had hired two additional health inspectors to meet demand bringing the total to 17.

The pilot programs will work with restaurant owners to improve their grades.

“We are also providing free serve safe training to 100 restaurants and an additional 400 more, so we’re going to work with you to get a green card,” said Benson.

There are four color grades:

  • Green = Passed inspection
  • White = Violations for past inspection
  • Yellow = Violations found from multiple inspections
  • Red = Shutdown

Below is a video from the city about the proposed food grading placards:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

email

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter