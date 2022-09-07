Dearborn Heights Police Department want help identifying armed robbery suspects

The Dearborn Heights Police Department want help identifying two men involved in an armed robbery.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights Police Department want help identifying two men involved in an armed robbery.

The incident occurred Sunday (Sept. 4) at 6:30 a.m. in the 26000 block of McDonald Street in Dearborn Heights, police say.

Officials say a 30-year-old Dearborn Heights man was returning home when two suspects in his driveway approached him.

Police say both men were armed with handguns and attempted to rob the homeowner before he exited his vehicle.

The homeowner put his pickup truck in reverse to escape the robbery attempt while one of the suspects hung on to his door; That suspect, a 31-year-old man, was injured in the process and later transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials say.

Police say the second suspect fired his handgun at the homeowner’s truck before fleeing in a getaway vehicle that was parked nearby.

Ad

Officials say the gunfire did not strike the homeowner, but he crashed his truck as he attempted to evade the robbers; The victim was injured in the crash but refused medical attention.

“This does not appear to be a random incident and is believed to be tied to an event the victim attended in the hours leading up to the robbery,” said Chief Jerrod S. Hart. “Nonetheless, the robbery resulted in a loss of life and a suspect firing a weapon in a neighborhood, striking a nearby home. Thankfully, no innocent community members were harmed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Heights Police Department Sergeant Derwick at 313-277-6770 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.