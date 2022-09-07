How Oxford High School’s latest yearbook showcases everlasting memories

Oxford High School students wanted everyone to know the classmates that are now gone will not be forgotten.

OXFORD, Mich. – A fresh start and new school year are underway for Oxford High School students.

They commemorated with a tribute to honor those students who sadly won’t be returning. The yearbook editors chose black for the cover and black ink for lettering. They wanted everyone to know that the now gone classmates would not be forgotten.

“We aren’t just what happened that one day. That was one day in the year. That doesn’t define us. That doesn’t define our year. We wanted it because we still had fun after we were still enjoying ourselves. We are living our lives, and we wanted to include that in the yearbook,” said Oxford High School junior Caroline Erskine.

With each page you turn, there is yet another example of resilience.

The yearbook has a special section dedicated entirely to Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling.

“It sums up everything that happened afterward. What our community went through, what we as a school went through, what students individually went,” said Erskine.

Before these yearbooks were handed out to students at Oxford High School, the student’s families received special copies with tributes to their loved ones inside.

Check out the video in the player above for a preview of the yearbook.