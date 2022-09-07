Leaders talk about ways to keep communities safer in Detroit

On Tuesday, a group of local leaders came together to discuss what can be done to stop gun violence in our cities. The gathering happened just over one after that random shooting spree that terrorized communities in Detroit.

The gathering happened more than a week after the random shooting spree that terrorized communities in Detroit.

“We’ve had 15 mass shootings in this country over Labor Day Weekend, and no one cares,” said Detroit Police Chief James White.

White and elected leaders say it’s all hands on deck regarding ending gun violence.

“This is a public health crisis,” said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.

“Five children under the age of 11 had been fatally shot in Detroit this year,” said Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence.

Every level of government points to pilot programs, new funding, or resources to stop the bloodshed.

“We’ve escalated checks on parolees and probationers who’ve been convicted of gun crimes,” said Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “These specific checks have led to 37 arrests while pulling 25 illegal guns off the street.”

After losing a child to gun violence, Mia Reid launched a non-profit to help keep her neighborhood safe.

“When I see people who look like me like Ceasefire, New Era Detroit, like Moms Demand Action, people are seeing them, and so it gives them hope,” said Reid.

As a data-driven department, the Detroit Police Department says they are laser-focused on illegal weapons.

“We know the narcotics trade is huge for weapons, but we also see weapons being sold on the streets, we are starting to see an uptick in ghost guns being made, but we’re going to make sure that these folks who should not have possession of weapons and if they do then we’re going to lock them up,” White said.

If you know anything or if you’re suspicious of anything, you are always urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.