62º

LIVE

Local News

Man shot, killed in Detroit by unknown attacker remains unidentified 36 years later

He was running in area of 790 Continental Street

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Cold Case, Michigan Cold Cases, John Doe, DPD, Detroit Police Department
1986 Detroit John Doe. (NamUs)

DETROIT – A man who was shot and killed in Detroit 36 years ago still hasn’t been identified.

His body was found on September 10, 1986, in Detroit. According to officials, he was running in the area of 790 Continental Street, jumped a fence and was shot by an unknown person.

He was found wearing blue shorts with a multi-colored pattern, a white t-shirt and white gym shoes.

He had several identifying marks including a large birthmark on his upper buttocks; a keloid scar on his left, rear, upper thigh; a 1/2 inch circular scar over his middle knuckle on his left hand; a 1/2 inch circular scar directly over his middle knuckle on his right hand; a growth under the skin on his right outer hand with dense hair growth on it; and a scar inside of his left elbow.

DetailsJohn Doe
Age20-35
Height5′10′'
Weight220 lbs
HairBlack
EyesBrown
Facial hairLight growth-goatee with mustache

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter