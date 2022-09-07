Man shot, killed in Detroit by unknown attacker remains unidentified 36 years later

DETROIT – A man who was shot and killed in Detroit 36 years ago still hasn’t been identified.

His body was found on September 10, 1986, in Detroit. According to officials, he was running in the area of 790 Continental Street, jumped a fence and was shot by an unknown person.

He was found wearing blue shorts with a multi-colored pattern, a white t-shirt and white gym shoes.

He had several identifying marks including a large birthmark on his upper buttocks; a keloid scar on his left, rear, upper thigh; a 1/2 inch circular scar over his middle knuckle on his left hand; a 1/2 inch circular scar directly over his middle knuckle on his right hand; a growth under the skin on his right outer hand with dense hair growth on it; and a scar inside of his left elbow.

Details John Doe Age 20-35 Height 5′10′' Weight 220 lbs Hair Black Eyes Brown Facial hair Light growth-goatee with mustache

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.