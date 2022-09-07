Motown Museum expanding: See renderings of the massive space being built in Detroit

Motown Museum is expanding its presence in Detroit -- by almost 40,000 square feet.

The museum on Wednesday released renderings of the final project that will sit behind the Hitsville U.S.A. building in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood. The massive $55 million development will be home to “interactive exhibits, the Ford Motor Company Theatre, an expanded retail experience and more,” a press release reads Wednesday.

Photos of the project renderings can be seen below.

Motown Museum is undergoing a three-part expansion, and this nearly 40,000 square-foot space acts as the third phase of the expansion following two prior projects, Hitsville NEXT and Rocket Plaza. Construction started on the phase three project this week, and it’s unknown exactly how long it will take to complete.

“After a successful event to welcome guests back to the museum and celebrate the completion of phases one and two of our expansion, we are thrilled to share the new renderings for our third and final expansion phase,” said Robin Terry, Motown Museum chairwoman and CEO. “This new space will create jobs in our local community and drive additional tourism to Detroit and the state of Michigan as Motown fans from around the globe can interact with the Motown story through one-of-a-kind interactive experiences. The expansion will allow us to share the often untold stories of those who helped build the Motown legacy and create memorable opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite artists in new ways.”

Visit Motown Museum’s website here for the latest information.

Motown Museum releases renderings of their new 40,000 square foot expansion in Detroit (Motown Museum)

