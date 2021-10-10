Motown Museum reveals renderings for new community centered outdoor plaza

DETROIT – On Sunday, Detroit’s Motown Museum announced the beginning of phase two of its expansion, sharing updated renderings of the community centered outdoor plaza designed to be the centerpiece of the second phase. Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry made the announcement.

The immersive outdoor plaza will serve as a multipurpose community gathering place and welcome destination for museum visitors, meant to inspire joy and creative collaboration with regularly activated performances by local talent and unique opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs.

Construction begins this month and is projected to be complete by summer 2022.

“The plaza is such an important part of our expansion project. The last year has proven just how important these outdoor spaces are to thriving communities, and we are thrilled to create something that has been much needed in our city,” Terry said. “The new Motown Museum plaza will be a place where residents and tourists from around the globe can come to bask in Motown music, be entertained by pop-up performances and connect with other Motown fans on the very grounds where the Motown Sound was born and music history was made.”

Inspired by a time when young Motown acts like Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Supremes, The Temptations, The Four Tops and so many others, would hang out in front of Motown’s headquarters on W. Grand Boulevard, the vision for the plaza is to create the ultimate community gathering space.

For visitors to the Museum, the plaza will begin their memorable experience from the moment they set foot on it. They will arrive at a beautifully lit granite paver expanse, surrounded by colorful flowers, lush plantings, park benches and a pop-up performance stage surrounded by a sound system playing their favorite Motown hits. The plaza was designed by Detroit-based Hamilton Anderson & Associates.

For more on the museum visit www.motownmuseum.org.