Police say Detroit man was shot while sitting on his front porch

Shooting occurred on the Detroit border on 8 Mile road and Exeter Street near Ferndale

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Detroit police found a man with a gunshot wound inside his jeep.

It turns out that the shooting was actually a few blocks away.

The shooting occurred on the Detroit border on 8 Mile road and Exeter Street near Ferndale, were seen in the video player above is the victim’s jeep.

The passenger side of the video was filled with blood.

Officials say a couple of blocks east of the area on Winchester where the victim was sitting on his porch where a man came through the field seen in the video player above and opened fire.

Police say the victim got into his vehicle to drive to the hospital, which is when police officers saw him driving erratically when they pulled him over and got him into their vehicle, and took him to the hospital.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

