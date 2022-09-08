Pizza delivery driver killed, 2 others robbed after being called to vacant Detroit home

Police are speaking out after a pizza delivery driver was killed on Detroit’s west side.

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was killed and two others were robbed outside a vacant Detroit home.

Patrick Higgins worked at a Domino’s store in Livonia. He was shot and killed when making a delivery to a vacant home at 16557 Lenore Avenue.

Higgins’ vehicle was found at the address of his last delivery, but he was not. His coworkers later discovered Higgins had been transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

That was not the first incident. On Monday, another driver for another pizza company pulled up to the address and had a gun put to his head.

“When they arrived, that driver was approached by two suspects. And those suspects produced a firearm and demanded the victim’s money and other property,” Detroit police Cmdr. Mike McGinnis said.

Paul Milsk is a delivery driver who was robbed at that same address on Monday. Milsk said he believes the gunman is between 17 to 20 years old.

“When I went to give him change he pulled a gun on me,” Milsk said. “He said, ‘Give me it all.’ He said, ‘I’ll shoot you in the head.’”

What we know about the robberies:

Saturday : A Jett’s delivery driver was called to the home. Two suspects approached the driver, held them at gunpoint and demanded their money and property.

Monday: Paul Milsk delivery for Hungry Howies was called to the vacant home. A very young gunman put a gun to his head.

Tuesday: Higgins, delivering for Dominos, was called to the same vacant home. He was shot and killed.

Police have a text sent to a delivery driver that has the number where the killer is calling from.

Police have boarded up the home and are asking delivery drivers to only go to well-lit areas.

The suspects are still at large.

