Woman found dead in Pontiac 23 years ago still hasn’t been identified

She was found in field off Lake Angelus Road near Baldwin Road

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

1999 Pontiac Jane Doe. (NamUs)

PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman found dead near the northern border of Pontiac 23 years ago still hasn’t been identified.

Her body was found on September 12, 1999, in a field off Lake Angelus Road near Baldwin Road.

Officials believe she may have died between 1998 and 1999. She may have been reported missing in September 1998.

The area where her body was found was more than 100 yards from the nearest road and gets very little foot traffic.

She was wearing a long-sleeve pullover sweatshirt, a faded size 14 Basic Equipment blue jeans, youth size 6 Nike sneakers, a necklace with an angel pendant and a cloth bracelet with letters “WWJD.” She also had an upper denture.

DetailsJane Doe
Age35-55
Height5′3′'
Weight175 lbs
HairBrown
Eye colorUnknown

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

