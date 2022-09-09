Southfield police want help finding missing 52-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield have located a missing 52-year-old man.
Johnny Elliott Ballard was last seen leaving St. John’s Hospital in Detroit on Tuesday (Sept. 6).
Ballard is diagnosed with depression and may possibly be off of his medications, officials say.
|Johnny Elliott Ballard
|Details
|Age
|52
|Height
|5′9″
|Hair
|Bald
|Weight
|168 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
