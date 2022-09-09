80º

Southfield police want help finding missing 52-year-old man

Johnny Elliott Ballard last seen on September 6

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police in Southfield have located a missing 52-year-old man. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield have located a missing 52-year-old man.

Johnny Elliott Ballard was last seen leaving St. John’s Hospital in Detroit on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Ballard is diagnosed with depression and may possibly be off of his medications, officials say.

Johnny Elliott BallardDetails
Age52
Height5′9″
HairBald
Weight168 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

