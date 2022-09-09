Southfield police want help finding missing 52-year-old man

The missing 13-year-old boy has been located in Oakland County by Southfield detectives unharmed and returned to his family at the request of Child Protective Services, Police say.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield have located a missing 52-year-old man.

Johnny Elliott Ballard was last seen leaving St. John’s Hospital in Detroit on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Ballard is diagnosed with depression and may possibly be off of his medications, officials say.

Johnny Elliott Ballard Details Age 52 Height 5′9″ Hair Bald Weight 168 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

