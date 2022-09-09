58º

LIVE

Local News

Woman found dead in Detroit River 11 years ago remains unidentified

Officials believe she had only been in water for several hours

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Trenton, Wayne County, Michigan Cold Cases, News, Local, Local News, Jane Doe
2011 Trenton Jane Doe. (NamUs)

TRENTON, Mich. – Officials still have not identified a woman found dead in the Detroit River 11 years ago.

It is believed that she had only been dead for several hours when her body was found.

She was naked, found floating in the river in the Trenton area.

Her earlobes were pierced once each, but she was not wearing any jewelry.

She had a burn scar on her upper left arm in the shape of a “Y.”

DetailsJane Doe
Age20-37
Weight168 lbs
HairBlack
EyesBrown

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at 734-676-3737.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter