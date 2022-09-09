Woman found dead in Detroit River 11 years ago remains unidentified

TRENTON, Mich. – Officials still have not identified a woman found dead in the Detroit River 11 years ago.

It is believed that she had only been dead for several hours when her body was found.

She was naked, found floating in the river in the Trenton area.

Her earlobes were pierced once each, but she was not wearing any jewelry.

She had a burn scar on her upper left arm in the shape of a “Y.”

Details Jane Doe Age 20-37 Weight 168 lbs Hair Black Eyes Brown

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at 734-676-3737.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.