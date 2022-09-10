Barricaded gunman situation ends after 9 hour stand-off with Troy police

Troy, Mich. – A barricaded gunman situation ended early Saturday morning after almost nine hours of a stand-off with Troy police, officials say no one was hurt.

Late Friday night the Troy Police Department received a 911 call from a female who reported that she had fled her home on Starr Dr after her 22-year-old son fired gunshots outside the home.

Officers quickly arrived on the scene, provided shelter to the 911 caller, and set up a perimeter around the home. The Crisis Negotiation Team was able to quickly establish phone contact with the subject. Police say he was agitated and not willing to speak with officers. After arriving on the scene, officers continued to hear gunfire from inside the home.

Surrounding neighbors were advised to shelter in place by officers on the scene and Troy Communications personnel.

Additional members of the Crisis Negotiation Team as well as the Troy Police Tactical Support team were called to the scene.

As negotiations continued, additional tactical resources responded from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Alliance Mobile Health had ambulance crews on the ground.

Negotiation attempts failed to progress throughout the night, so the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deployed a robot to search the inside of the home.

Almost nine hours after the initial 911 call was received, the subject was located early Saturday morning hiding in the backseat of a car parked in the backyard of the home. He was taken into custody by the Tactical Support team, reportedly without incident.

The Troy Police Department expressed thanks to the additional resources on the scene in their media alert saying, “The Troy Police Department would like to express our gratitude to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Alliance Mobile Health units, and each Troy PD officer on scene along with our Communications Staff for their help in bringing this incident to a peaceful conclusion. Additional thanks to Clawson and Madison Heights Police Departments for assisting our city with calls for service during this incident.”