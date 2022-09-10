Detroit police searching for missing 31-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen on August 31, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m.

Tanisha Moore reportedly left her residence on the 11600 block of Belleterre Ave and did not return home.

Details Tanisha Moore Age 31 Height 5′4″ Weight 200 lbs Hair Black Eyes Brown Clothes White tank top, blue jean shorts, gray sandals, black purse

According to her mother, she has Bipolar Disorder.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 10th precinct at 313-596-1001.

