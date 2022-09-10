82º

Detroit police searching for missing 31-year-old woman

Tanisha Moore was last seen August 31, 2022

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Missing Tanisha Moore (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen on August 31, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m.

Tanisha Moore reportedly left her residence on the 11600 block of Belleterre Ave and did not return home.

DetailsTanisha Moore
Age31
Height5′4″
Weight200 lbs
HairBlack
EyesBrown
ClothesWhite tank top, blue jean shorts, gray sandals, black purse

According to her mother, she has Bipolar Disorder.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 10th precinct at 313-596-1001.

