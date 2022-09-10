Detroit police searching for missing 31-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen on August 31, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m.
Tanisha Moore reportedly left her residence on the 11600 block of Belleterre Ave and did not return home.
|Details
|Tanisha Moore
|Age
|31
|Height
|5′4″
|Weight
|200 lbs
|Hair
|Black
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|White tank top, blue jean shorts, gray sandals, black purse
According to her mother, she has Bipolar Disorder.
Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 10th precinct at 313-596-1001.
Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage