Detroit police want help finding missing 75-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 75-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Lawrence Lowe He was last seen Monday (Aug. 29) in the 19800 block of Rutherford Street in Detroit
He was last seen driving a 2011 Black Ford Escape and did not return home. He wears glasses and walks with a cane.
Lowe’s family told officials that he suffers from Bi-Polar Disorder, and Schizophrenia.
|Lawrence Lowe
|Details
|Age
|75
|Height
|4′11″
|Hair
|Bald
|Weight
|145 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.