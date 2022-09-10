Detroit police want help finding missing 75-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 75-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 75-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Lawrence Lowe He was last seen Monday (Aug. 29) in the 19800 block of Rutherford Street in Detroit

He was last seen driving a 2011 Black Ford Escape and did not return home. He wears glasses and walks with a cane.

Lowe’s family told officials that he suffers from Bi-Polar Disorder, and Schizophrenia.

Lawrence Lowe Details Age 75 Height 4′11″ Hair Bald Weight 145 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage