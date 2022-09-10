72º

Detroit police want help finding missing 75-year-old man

Lawrence Lowe last seen on August 29

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 75-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 75-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Lawrence Lowe He was last seen Monday (Aug. 29) in the 19800 block of Rutherford Street in Detroit

He was last seen driving a 2011 Black Ford Escape and did not return home. He wears glasses and walks with a cane.

Lowe’s family told officials that he suffers from Bi-Polar Disorder, and Schizophrenia.

Lawrence LoweDetails
Age75
Height4′11″
HairBald
Weight145 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

