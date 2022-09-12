Chicago-based restaurant JoJo’s ShakeBAR announces first out-of-state location to open in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – JoJo’s ShakeBAR, a nostalgic 80s/90s-themed restaurant and bar, has announced its grand opening date for the company’s Detroit debut, September 24th, 2022.

Detroit will be JoJo’s first location outside of Illinois. The company plans on paying homage to Motown’s celebrated musicians, sports icons, and Faygo pop with this new Detroit location.

JoJo’s is a fully immersive dining experience. The hope is to offer guests an opportunity to relive their childhood through retro arcade games, nostalgic movies, and throwback menu items.

Whether you’re on the patio, enjoying brunch, or taking advantage of the walk-up window for the on-the-go Detroiters, JoJo’s seems to have something for everyone.

The menu will feature JoJo’s signature over-the-top Biggie Shakes, Chicago-style hotdogs, elaborate cocktails, and an array of gluten-free and vegan options.

The restaurant and bar will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Reservations will be available, but walk-ins are also welcome.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR will be taking over The District Detroit at 88 W. Columbia St.

For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.

