‘I’m gonna block in the car’: How Sterling Heights police foiled late-night pharmacy heist

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Sterling Heights chased down a member of a group who smashed their way into a pharmacy in the middle of the night, officials said.

The break-in happened around 3:20 a.m. Friday (Sept. 9) at the Ryan Health Pharmacy at 38800 Ryan Road, according to authorities.

A white Dodge Journey pulled up to the back of the pharmacy, and multiple people got out of the SUV, police said. They smashed through the back door and made their way into the pharmacy, according to officials.

Sterling Heights police Sgt. Tony Roeske pulled his patrol vehicle up to the bumper of the Journey to block it from fleeing, authorities said.

“I gonna block in the car,” Roeske can be heard saying in the body camera footage below.

When the robbers noticed police congregating outside they door, they fled. Roeske worked with other officers to chase the robbers on foot, according to police.

Ad

“Put your hands up right now,” an officer yelled. “Show me your hands! Put your hands up!”

“I’ll get the back,” another officer said, running around the building.

“They’re running out front,” Roeske said. “Alright, we’ve got a foot chase. Get a dog going. Multiple people running on foot. We’ve got one.”

The officer who ran around to the other side of the pharmacy took a man into custody. That man was taken to jail, and the other people involved are under investigation, officials said.

“One kept running,” the officer said.

Anyone with information or questions should call the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.

You can watch police body camera video from the incident below.