Woman found dead in vacant home 22 years ago still hasn’t been identified

DETROIT – A woman found dead in Detroit still remains unidentified 22 years after her body was found.

According to officials, the woman was a homicide victim who was found dead in a vacant home on September 21, 2000.

She is believed to have been between 35 to 45 years old. A plastic “claw” type hairclip that was goldtone was found on top of hair near the body.

She was wearing a blue demin jacket, blue jeans, a blue/black belt, floral colored sleeveless blouse. She was also wearing white PIX brand sneakers and white ankle socks.

She had copper/gold colored fingernail polish, long nails and was wearing a silver banded wrist watch on her right wrist.

Details Jane Doe Estimated age 35-45 Height 5′2′' - 5′5′' Hair Black (Looks like a wig) Eyes Brown Weight May have been obese

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.