Detroit police need help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Jazmine Odneal last seen on September 12

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Jazmine Odneal (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who is declared missing.

Jazmine Odneal was last seen at 9 p.m. on September 12 at her home on the 14600 block of Prevost Street.

Police say she left her home without asking her guardians for permission.

Officials state that Odneal was wearing a black jacket with black jogging pants.

Odneal’s foster mother told police that she has Schizophrenia.

Jazmine OdnealDetails
Age16
Height5′7″
HairBlack braided hair
Weight160 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

