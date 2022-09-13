Detroit police need help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who is declared missing.

Jazmine Odneal was last seen at 9 p.m. on September 12 at her home on the 14600 block of Prevost Street.

Police say she left her home without asking her guardians for permission.

Officials state that Odneal was wearing a black jacket with black jogging pants.

Odneal’s foster mother told police that she has Schizophrenia.

Jazmine Odneal Details Age 16 Height 5′7″ Hair Black braided hair Weight 160 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

