Detroit police need help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who is declared missing.
Jazmine Odneal was last seen at 9 p.m. on September 12 at her home on the 14600 block of Prevost Street.
Police say she left her home without asking her guardians for permission.
Officials state that Odneal was wearing a black jacket with black jogging pants.
Odneal’s foster mother told police that she has Schizophrenia.
|Jazmine Odneal
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′7″
|Hair
|Black braided hair
|Weight
|160 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.