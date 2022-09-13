Morning 4: Lions fans in national spotlight over fights outside Ford Field after loss to Eagles -- and more news

Bad behavior by Lions fans has growing frustration for some at Ford Field

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Videos capture multiple fights outside Ford Field after Lions loss to Eagles

The Detroit Lions players and coaches got much national attention from HBO’s Hard Knocks. Now that the season has started, the national spotlight is on the fans -- for the wrong reasons.

See more here.

Daughter says QAnon radicalized Walled Lake father before he killed mother, dog, injured sister

The 21-year-old daughter of a man who police said killed his wife, the family dog and severely injured his 25-year-old daughter said her father was radicalized by QAnon.

QAnon is an online conspiracy that believes in a pedophilic cult of the elite that planned the COVID pandemic and stole the election. Rebecca Lanis, 21, said QAnon radicalized her father and sent him over the edge.

See the story here.

Ad

$20,000 reward offered to find gun thieves in Dearborn Heights; 50 weapons stolen

A big reward is being offered to find the thieves who smashed their way into a Dearborn Heights business, stealing several guns inside.

The first break-in happened early Sunday morning, with the thieves returning to that same business several hours later to steal even more guns.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart says nearly 50 guns were stolen from the shop on West Warren Street.

Learn more here.

October trial for parents of accused Oxford shooter postponed, not yet rescheduled

A trial scheduled for the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter, who both face involuntary manslaughter charges, has been postponed to an unknown date.

The trial originally scheduled for James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley on Oct. 24 has been postponed and will not occur on that date, according to court documents. A new trial date has not yet been rescheduled.

Ad

Read more here.