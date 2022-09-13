October trial for parents of accused Oxford shooter postponed, not yet rescheduled

Jennifer Crumbley, 44, and James Crumbley, 55, appear in court on June 27, 2022, for a hearing regarding their motion to change the venue of their trial. The Crumbleys are each facing four involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the Oxford High School shooting.

A trial scheduled for the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter, who both face involuntary manslaughter charges, has been postponed to an unknown date.

The trial originally scheduled for James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley on Oct. 24 has been postponed and will not occur on that date, according to court documents. A new trial date has not yet been rescheduled.

James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 44, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, in which their son is accused of shooting and injuring seven people, and killing four students. The couple have been lodged at the Oakland County Jail since the shooting, along with their son -- though all are being lodged separately.

Judge Cheryl Matthews set the tentative October trial date for the Crumbley parents during a hearing in June. The judge and prosecuting attorneys hoped to wrap up the trial before the holiday season, and before the anniversary of the fatal mass school shooting.

Defense attorneys in June seemed to believe that the Oct. 24 trial date would not be achievable, but they did not officially request an adjournment at that time. As of Sept. 13, court information shows the tentative trial date has been adjourned, though no new date has replaced it yet.

Ethan Crumbley’s trial was initially scheduled for September of this year, but has since been rescheduled for Jan. 17, 2023. He is expected to be called to the stand in his parents’ trial, according to his parents’ defense attorneys.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are being accused of negligence and failing to take steps to prevent the Nov. mass shooting that left four students dead: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. The Crumbley parents are both facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with each student death.

In the several months following the mass shooting, prosecuting attorneys have brought evidence against James and Jennifer Crumbley, accusing them of neglecting to address their son’s cries for help and mental distress, purchasing a gun for their son and teaching him how to use it and more.

Ethan Crumbley is facing 24 felony charges as an adult despite being a juvenile. He has been charged with the following:

One count of terrorism causing death;

Four counts of first-degree murder;

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The accused shooter was denied bond during his arraignment. His lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. A court filing in January revealed that he “intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense.”

