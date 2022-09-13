Southfield police need help finding missing 16-year-old girl who left home without permission

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been declared missing.

Asiah Moore was last seen on September 12 at her home.

Police say she left her home without asking her guardians for permission.

Officials state that Moore was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and grey Adidas gym shoes.

Asiah Moore Details Age 16 Height 5′6″ Hair Black and light brown box braids Weight 183 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at (248)-796-5500.

