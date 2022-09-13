73º

Southfield police need help finding missing 16-year-old girl who left home without permission

Asiah Moore was last seen on September 12

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Missing Asiah Moore (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been declared missing.

Asiah Moore was last seen on September 12 at her home.

Police say she left her home without asking her guardians for permission.

Officials state that Moore was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and grey Adidas gym shoes.

Asiah MooreDetails
Age16
Height5′6″
HairBlack and light brown box braids
Weight183 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at (248)-796-5500.

