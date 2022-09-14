List of 26 semifinalists for 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards

DETROIT – The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards organization announced the list of semifinalists on Wednesday at the North American International Auto Show.

Jurors voted and 26 vehicles have been selected to advance to the next round of the 2023 awards process. The list includes 10 cars, three trucks and 13 utility vehicles that are either new or will be on sale this year. The initial list included 47 eligible cars, trucks and utility vehicles and was announced in June.

“This year’s group of semifinalists highlights the changes we’ve seen sweeping across the automotive industry in recent years: Most mainstream vehicles now fall into the Utility category; most vehicles in the Car category are focused on performance or luxury; and more electric vehicles than ever before are starting to hit the market,” said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg. “NACTOY jurors look forward to testing and evaluating these vehicles before the next vote.”

NACTOY’s awards are not decided by a single publication, instead they are evaluated throughout the year by 50 jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast media across the United States and Canada. They vote three times during the year to determine the winners.

“I would also like to thank Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, for the opportunity to announce our semifinalists here at the Detroit Auto Show,” Witzenburg said. “Last year’s semifinalist announcement at Motor Bella delivered the excitement of a new format, and it’s invigorating to be part of re-launching the Auto Show in its new fall schedule with this year’s slate of estimable vehicles.”

The annual comparison drive will take place Oct. 17 through Oct. 20 and jurors will evaluate the semifinalist vehicles before voting to select three finalists in each group. The finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 16 and winners will be announced at a special event in Detroit on Jan. 11, 2023.

Meet the 2023 NACTOY semifinalists

North American Car of the Year

Acura Integra

BMW i4 eDrive40

Genesis G80 EV

Genesis G90

Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Nissan Z

Subaru WRX

Toyota Crown

Toyota GR Corolla

North American Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Ford F-150 Lightning

Lordstown Endurance

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year