North American International Auto Show has vastly different feel in Downtown Detroit

Downtown Detroit looked vastly different during this year's Auto Show compared to the last one that took place thousands of days ago. President Joe Biden's visit to Detroit for the North American International Auto Show focused on electrics which lent a very different feel to media day.

DETROIT – Downtown Detroit looked vastly different during this year’s Auto Show compared to the last one that took place thousands of days ago.

President Joe Biden’s visit to Detroit for the North American International Auto Show focused on electrics which lent a very different feel to media day.

Biden’s visit changed everyone’s lives at the show Wednesday (Sept. 14).

The Secret Service cleared the show floor so the president could have his tour, causing many to have long waits to get much accomplished.

“It took me about an hour,” said one woman.

“It felt like 20 minutes, but I am told it was 45 minutes,” said another woman.

“It was about 45 minutes,” said one man. “Quite as surprised to see the lines.”

Ad

Read: Biden delivers remarks about EVs during Detroit Auto Show visit

With the Secret Service removed, the Auto Show was back to normal, and when you come, you will see instead of two-story auto stands, you’ll now see three-story rides and drives, which you can enjoy.

Jeep has something called Camp Jeep, which features a ride towards the ceiling so close that you can almost touch it and then back down to the floor.

But the track shows off more things that Jeeps can do with you inside for a change.

“Once you’ve gone up 45 degrees, straight up starring at the ceiling and hung off the seatbelt like a Muppet on the bottom end of a hill at 45 degrees and think, ‘oh wow, I need a Jeep for this,’” said Jeep brand CEO Jim Morrison.

Read: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/09/14/new-themed-attractions-open-to-pubilc-at-detroit-auto-show/

Ad

There are only a handful of unveilings this year, and they’ve moved industry days to Wednesday. People were crawling on their backs, kneeling, and giving what amounts to automotive physicals to advance their careers.

Those people make and engineer the tiniest parts to the largest and need to see the competition, and they can do it all in one place.

“I’m here looking at different vehicle wheels specifically,” Auto Supplier Researcher Tete Ikpemen. “The new trends, the new technologies, the different new styles that’s going on. So, I’m just here collecting data basically.”

Read: 2022 NAIAS Detroit Auto Show starts this week: What to know to plan your visit