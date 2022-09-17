74º

Morning 4: Metro Detroit doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme-- and more news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Sept. 17, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to it grows.

Read more here.

Oakland County doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme

Dr. Kenneth Mitchell tried to defraud Medicare by billing for services under a different doctor’s name, Dr. Mitchell himself had his privileges to participate in the program revoked by Medicare.

The 60-year-old was convicted by a federal jury for falsification of records designed to prevent detection of this fraud and aggravated identity theft for reporting to Medicare under the name of another physician.

Learn more here.

Parents win key ruling in Michigan newborn blood dispute

A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s newborn blood-testing program unconstitutional in a challenge by four parents who raised concerns about how leftover samples are used long after screening for rare diseases.

See the report here.

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it.

Read the report here.

Weather: Warm temperatures, sunshine continue for Metro Detroit this weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

