Morning 4: Metro Detroit doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme-- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to it grows.

Oakland County doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme

Dr. Kenneth Mitchell tried to defraud Medicare by billing for services under a different doctor’s name, Dr. Mitchell himself had his privileges to participate in the program revoked by Medicare.

The 60-year-old was convicted by a federal jury for falsification of records designed to prevent detection of this fraud and aggravated identity theft for reporting to Medicare under the name of another physician.

Parents win key ruling in Michigan newborn blood dispute

A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s newborn blood-testing program unconstitutional in a challenge by four parents who raised concerns about how leftover samples are used long after screening for rare diseases.

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it.

