Morning 4: Michigan man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky -- and other news

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: American hip hop artist, author and poet George Watsky talks about his new album "Complaint" at Build Studio on March 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Anthony DelMundo/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Court documents detail alleged death threats, harassment rapper Watsky endured from Michigan man

A Michigan man is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky and his family.

George Virden Watsky reported the harassment to the Los Angeles Police Department on March 17 and said the threats had been ongoing for more than a year. They started with a threat to ‘shoot up’ a Watsky show in Detroit.

Watsky showed police numerous threatening text messages, tweets and said he had been getting threatening phone calls as well. The suspect was identified as Jordan Gabriel Giacona from Macomb, Michigan, according to court documents.

Read more here.

Thief, getaway driver, their brothers arrested after 76+ guns stolen in Westland, Dearborn Heights

A thief, a getaway driver, and both of their brothers have been arrested after a large group of people smashed their way into stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights to steal at least 76 guns, police said.

Brandon Carter and Damond “Turk” Jordan Jr. have been named in criminal complaints that were unsealed Friday (Sept. 16).

Learn more here.

Michigan man charged with intoxicated driving after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph

A Michigan man is facing charges for driving while intoxicated, having a weapon, and possessing meth after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph on the highway, officials said.

Ronald Jacquez Williamson, 32, of Manton, was pulled over at 9:34 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16) on US-131 near East 10 Road in Liberty Township.

See the story here.

Downriver community divided over floral mural on Southgate hair salon

A Downriver community is divided over a floral mural showcased on the building of a Southgate hair salon looking to refresh its image.

The city told the establishment’s owner that the colorful painting must be removed, and it is not sitting well with community members who’ve fallen in love with the display.

Read the report here.