Court documents detail alleged death threats, harassment rapper Watsky endured from Michigan man

MACOMB, Mich. – A Michigan man is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky and his family.

George Virden Watsky reported the harassment to the Los Angeles Police Department on March 17 and said the threats had been ongoing for more than a year. They started with a threat to ‘shoot up’ a Watsky show in Detroit.

Watsky showed police numerous threatening text messages, tweets and said he had been getting threatening phone calls as well. The suspect was identified as Jordan Gabriel Giacona from Macomb, Michigan, according to court documents.

The threats began on Jan. 23, 2021. Watsky received a message on Twitter from @JoJollyG, an account that has since been deleted, that said, “I will shoot up your show at St. Andrews Hall. And I will blow up your first show in Texas in a similar style to the explosion from V for Vendetta.”

Watsky was scheduled to perform at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit on Sept. 21, 2021, but the tour was canceled due to COVID. @JoJollyG deleted their Twitter account before police could obtain a search warrant and Twitter did not have records of who created the account. The threats continued to pour in until at least Aug. 2022, according to police.

Watsky obtains restraining order

According to court documents, Giacona began texting Watsky’s phone number and messaging his social media accounts. Giacona would continue to harass Watsky until he was suspended by Twitter for violating policies, when he was suspended he would simply create a new account to continue the harassment.

Giacona began threatening to murder Watsky and that’s when the rapper started the process of obtaining a restraining order.

On March 10, 2022, Watsky’s manager emailed a cease and desist letter to one of the emails linked to the threats. The next day he received a reply stating, “Yeah I got you.”

After the email was served with the cease and desist letter, Watsky began receiving threats of violence via text on his personal phone. He would block the numbers, but more threats would come in from other numbers.

At least 10 different phone numbers were used to threaten Watsky since March of 2022, according to documents. All 10 were linked to Giacona.

A temporary restraining order was issued on March 16, 2022, and a permanent order was issued on April 7, 2022, according to court documents. Giacona was served with the restraining orders by mail at his address in Macomb, Michigan.

Court documents detail threatening texts Watsky received

On March 12, 2022, at 4:38 p.m. EST, Watsky received the following text:

“NOW IM GOING TO F**JING MESSAGE YOU UNTIL YOU UNDERSTAND. YOU DO NOT F**JING CINTACT MY FAMILY I WILL KILL YOU.”

On March 15, 2022, at 8:04 a.m. EST, Watsky received the following text messages:

“F**KING POCKET CHANGE ILL F**KING MIRDER YOU”

“I WILL F**K YOU UP SO FU**ING BAD”

“F**K YOU UP”

“I WILL F**K YUOU UP. IDC IF IT KILLS YOU”

“I WILL KILL EVERY F**KING ONE OF YOU”; “EVERY. F**KING ONE”; “AND I WILL FOLLOW YOUR KIDS IN EVERYTHINF TJY DO”; “EVERY TIME THEY STEP OUTSIDE THEY WILL BE BEATEN TO S**T. SO THAT THEY NEVER F**KING WILL STICK THEIR STUPID F**KING [VICTIM’S LAST NAME] HEADS UP”

“IWILL GRAB YOU AND KILL UOU”

“I WILL KILL EVERYO E WHO HAS EVER HELPED YOU.”

March 16, 2022, at 12:04 a.m. EST, Watsky received the following text:

“Ill f**king kill everyone you taught anything.”

On April 11, 2022, at 9:06 a.m. EST, Watsky received the following text:

“ILL KILL YOUR PARENTS YOU F**KING RETARD ILL F**KING KILL THEM BEFORE YOU” and “ILL KILL YOUYOU GAY LOSER. YOU ACTUAL FAT AND GAY F**KING OLD MAN ILL SLAUGHTER EVERYONE OF YOU KILL KILL YOUR F**KING FAMILIES.”

On April 18, 2022, using the same number, Giacona texted Watsky at 2:03 p.m. EST the following:

“I swear i will murder all of you and your familied”; “I’LL F**KUNG RAPE YOUR F**KING DAIGHTER”; “I’LL KILL ALL HER FRIENDS. ILL TAKE A LIMB FOR EACH OF HER HOMES I BURN.”

The same day, around six hours later, Giacona texted the following:

“Im going to kill you. Im going to kill you imgoing to kl uou im going to kill you OM GOING TO KILL YOU….”

Police obtain search warrant for phone numbers

Police obtained a search warrant for the 10 phone numbers linked to the threats.

The search warrant helped them identify the creator of all the other phone numbers, a number that had a 313 area code.

Law enforcement knew that the service provider was T-Mobile and another search warrant was issued on March 30, 2022, and sent to the provider. Giacona’s mother was the subscriber for that phone number.

Giacona’s mother confirmed the number belonged to him. Giacona also used that number to call a detective at the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police also determined that all the Twitter threats were also sent by Giacona.

Court documents detail the Twitter threats

Watsky received a message on his Twitter account on Jan. 4, 2022, that stated, “Im still **** your family @gwXXXXXX regardless. Now” “IT STREZSES ME OUT. IS WHAT IT DOES. KILLING. YOU. FIXES IT….”

On Feb. 10, 2022, he received the following tweet, “There is nothijf else that wpuld make me wait. @gwXXXXXX that’s why i kill. Because of the charge.”

On March 27, 2022, the same account tweeted the following:

“F****** YEARS AND YOU MADE A STUP*** FAKE A** BS RESTRAINING ORDER ILL ***** MURD** YOU @gwXXXXXX””YOU RHINED MY F**** LIFE ILL F**** MURD*** YOURE ENTIRE F**** FAMILY WELCOME TO THE FAMILY WELCOME TK FAMILY F***”

“YOU I F***K TF OUT OF ALL OF YIU H DUMB F**** LFU** LOSE F*** JLL K*** YOU @gwXXXXXX”

“EVERY F***** DAY FORNYEARS I DKNT OWE U SHIT GIVE ME ALL UR F**** MONEY IDGAG ILL F*** K*** YOU F*** MUR**( YOU IDGAF IL ( K** ILL K**** IL* K*** YKU @gwXXXXXX”.

Twitter provided police information about three accounts that were contacting Watsky.

One of the accounts was created on Jan. 10, 2022, another on Feb. 10, 2022, and the third was created on March 23, 2022. All three were linked to the same IP address and similar email addresses. That information was also linked directly to Giacona.

Comcast provided police the results of a search warrant that linked the IP address to Giacona’s Macomb, Michigan home.

Investigators speak with Giacona

Police spoke with Giacona on Aug. 4, 2022.

According to court documents, Giacona confirmed where he lived, admitted he used and continues to use an email address linked to the threats, and admitted to messaging Watsky.

Police said Giacona admitted to setting up online computer applications to automatically text Watsky. He told the investigator that he contacted Watsky because he was upset that Watsky did not respond to him after he sent him something he felt was interesting.

Giacona said he felt cheated because Watsky did not reply and he wanted other people to see how Watsky had treated him. Because of that, Giacona began contacting Watsky repeatedly.

