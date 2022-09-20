No threats found after precautionary lockdowns at 4 schools in Rochester Community School District

No credible threats were found after an alarm sparked precautionary lockdowns Tuesday at four schools within the Rochester Community School District. An alarm sounded at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) that indicated Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills had been placed on lockdown.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – No credible threats were found after an alarm sparked precautionary lockdowns Tuesday at four schools within the Rochester Community School District.

An alarm sounded at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) that indicated Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills had been placed on lockdown.

School officials said after the alarm was activated, a student told the principal that another student was armed with a gun. A different student claimed to have heard a gunshot in the building, according to police.

Officers were called to search the building, and as a precaution, the district briefly placed Hart Middle School, Hugger Elementary School, and North Hill Elementary School on lockdown. Those buildings were quickly deemed all clear by authorities.

Stoney Creek High School has also been cleared, but officials continue to investigate the source of the alarm.

No injuries have been identified at any of the buildings, according to police.