Residents voice concerns over proposed Northville Downs redevelopment

As residents voice concerns over the redevelopment proposal, it has been a years-long debate about what to do with the Northville Downs site. There have been renderings of what the future could look like, but not everyone in the community is sold on redeveloping the 80-year-old horseracing track into a living space.

“Two downtowns, do we really want this?” a man asked.

“Most of the Northville residents can not afford to live in this development,” a woman said.

Most of the Northville residents at Monday night’s city council meeting were against the redevelopment proposal of the massive Northville Downs property.

Many say they’re concerned about the design, housing density, and increased traffic.

“Your decision tonight will fundamentally change the culture and the values and the ethics that represent the Northville brand,” a man said.

The developer said the 48-acre proposal would create more than 400 new homes, condos, mixed-use commercial space, and parks.

“Given the reduction in density, and the significant increases in construction cost during the last 12 months, our ability to make other concessions are limited,” developer Seth Herkowitz said.

Northville residents say the substantial development would change the look and feel of their small town community.

“It shouldn’t matter how long the developer has been working on this process,” the woman said. “That shouldn’t be considered because what should be considered is what’s been best for the city and what’s best for the future of Northville residents, and ultimately this current plan would be settling.”

The city council is not voting on the proposal plan Monday night. They will be looking at rezoning the area.