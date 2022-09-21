Detroit police seek person of interest involved in felonious assault at gas station

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person involved in a felonious assault at a gas station.

The incident occurred Sunday (Sept. 4) at 3:10 a.m. at the Shell gas station in the 19800 block of Grand River Avenue in Detroit.

Police say the suspect attempted to steal items from inside the establishment but was noticed by the 21-year-old victim, who advised the suspect to leave.

Officials say the suspect became irate, produced a weapon, and threatened the victim before exiting the establishment on a bicycle.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.