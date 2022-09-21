Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Noelle Carroll was last seen at 6:45 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) while leaving for school in Southfield.

She was last seen wearing a Southfield High School A&T volleyball jersey.

Police said she’s believed to be voluntarily missing at this time.

Noelle Carroll Details Age 15 Height 5′2″ Hair Black shoulder length Weight 110 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

