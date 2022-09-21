Want to work for a nonprofit? More than 100 jobs available at nonprofit career expo in Metro Detroit

Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo to be held on Wednesday Sept. 21 from 2-6 p.m.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Fifteen agencies will be offering 100+ jobs at a nonprofit career expo in West Bloomfield Township on Wednesday.

Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the career expo.

The expo is scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 21) from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. It will be held at The J Detroit at 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322.

Registration is preferred, but not required. Gesher Human Services will provide onsite resume assistance and will be available to take free headshot photos that can be used in LinkedIn profiles.

“It is a real challenge to get people in the door to find out what employment is available,” Director of Business and Career Services at Gesher Human Services Jason Charnas said. “This expo offers job seekers the chance to see the many varied opportunities available, plus we will have career advisors on site to review and advise applicants on their resumes.”

Job types include teachers, event organizers, direct care professionals, group home managers, home health aides, program coordinators, preschool positions, geriatric care supervisors and managers, audio-visual technicians, fundraising professionals, office managers, cooks, dining service positions, licensed practical nurses, religious school positions, receptionist and more.

Click here for more information.