Men in black SUV try to kidnap infant from mother who was pushing stroller on Gibraltar sidewalk

GIBRALTAR, Mich. – Two men in a black SUV tried to kidnap an infant from a mother who was pushing the child in a stroller on a Gibraltar sidewalk.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the area of Navarre Street and South Gibraltar Road.

A woman told police that she had been pushing her child in a stroller on the sidewalk when a black SUV pulled over to the side of the road. Two men got out and tried to grab the stroller, authorities said.

After the attempted abduction, the men got back into the SUV and left the scene, police said.

Officials described the men as being in their 30s and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gibraltar Police Department at 734-676-1022.