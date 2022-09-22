Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza spots in the area. Here are his very scientific findings.
University of Michigan nurses reach tentative contract agreement
A deal is now in place to keep nurses with the University of Michigan off the picket lines.
The Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) has reached a tentative agreement with the university.
Sister has remarkable message after brother’s sentencing for mother’s 2017 murder in Farmington Hills
There was a lot of tension in an Oakland County courtroom after a Farmington Hills man was sentenced to 35-65 years for murdering his mother in 2017.
Police found Nada Huranieh, 35, at her home, and prosecutors say her then 16-year-old son suffocated her, threw her body out of a second-floor window, and then staged the scene to make it look like an accident.
At the center of it was a family divided by tragedy, a crime the judge described as heinous as she handed down her sentence, more than four hours after those proceedings got underway.
Section of I-94 in Detroit to close for 5 days as crews work on Second Avenue bridge
Both directions of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 are going to be closed for five days as crews work on the Second Avenue bridge.
The full closure will begin at 4 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 29) and the road will reopen by 4 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4). The closure is so inspectors can monitor the structure during the post-tensioning process.