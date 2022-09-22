58º

Local News

Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories

Here are the top stories for the morning of Sept. 22, 2022

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tania's Pizza (Tania's Pizza)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza spots in the area. Here are his very scientific findings.

University of Michigan nurses reach tentative contract agreement

A deal is now in place to keep nurses with the University of Michigan off the picket lines.

The Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) has reached a tentative agreement with the university.

Read more here.

Sister has remarkable message after brother’s sentencing for mother’s 2017 murder in Farmington Hills

There was a lot of tension in an Oakland County courtroom after a Farmington Hills man was sentenced to 35-65 years for murdering his mother in 2017.

Police found Nada Huranieh, 35, at her home, and prosecutors say her then 16-year-old son suffocated her, threw her body out of a second-floor window, and then staged the scene to make it look like an accident.

At the center of it was a family divided by tragedy, a crime the judge described as heinous as she handed down her sentence, more than four hours after those proceedings got underway.

Read more here.

Section of I-94 in Detroit to close for 5 days as crews work on Second Avenue bridge

Both directions of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 are going to be closed for five days as crews work on the Second Avenue bridge.

The full closure will begin at 4 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 29) and the road will reopen by 4 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4). The closure is so inspectors can monitor the structure during the post-tensioning process.

Read more here.

Weather in Metro Detroit is changing like the leaves

Good Thursday morning on a day that becomes the transition from Summer to Fall.

