Section of I-94 in Detroit to close for 5 days as crews work on Second Avenue bridge: What to know

DETROIT – Both directions of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 are going to be closed for five days as crews work on the Second Avenue bridge.

The full closure will begin at 4 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 29) and the road will reopen by 4 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4). The closure is so inspectors can monitor the structure during the post-tensioning process.

During the closure, eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to eastbound I-96, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. Westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

Beginning at 1 a.m. on Sept. 29, all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 30th Street (just west of Warren Avenue) to Chrysler Drive while all entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mt. Elliott Street to Trumbull Avenue. The I-94 freeway and ramps are expected to reopen by 4 a.m. on Oct. 4.

The post-tensioning process is required to reinforce the cables that support the bridge’s driving surface and barrier walls.

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Second Avenue Bridge construction over I-94 in Detroit

Michigan’s first network-tied arch bridge

The new Second Avenue structure is the first network-tied arch bridge built in Michigan.

The Second Avenue bridge was originally built in 1954 and has never been replaced.

Network refers to the cables that are crossed from the top of the arch to the bottom of the driving surface on both sides of the structure. The design makes it so a center pier isn’t necessary, which will accommodate the future I-94/M-10 interchange.

The skeleton of the bridge was built off-site at the Wayne State University Palmer parking lot. While the skeleton was built, crews worked on-site building the bridge foundation and abutment walls along the I-94 freeway.

Crews will use self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) to move the skeleton of the bridge across the freeway. The skeleton will be secured into the new bridge supports on each side of I-94. The skeleton weighs 1,100 tons.

After the bridge has been moved, a new driving surface will be built on the skeleton of the bridge. There will be additional closures before the bridge opens to traffic.

The Second Avenue bridge is expected to reopen to traffic this fall. Click here to learn more.

View: Live traffic map