Second annual Detroit Black College Expo set for this weekend: What to know

DETROIT – The second annual Detroit Black College Expo Presented by Comerica Bank is set for this weekend.

It takes place Saturday (Sept. 24) from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Seniors, Juniors and college transfer students meet one-on-one with HBCUs and a variety of other colleges and universities to get educational resources.

Everyone is welcome to this event and it is for students of all ages.

When? Sept. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Where? Wayne State University at the Student Center

Cost? Free admission but parking is $8.50

How to sign up? to register. Click here to register.

COVID protocols? Click here to complete online screening.

Want a scholarship? Click here to register.

Guests to Wayne State University must complete online screening before coming to campus. They will scan the results on the iPads posted at the entrance to the Student Center. Masks are recommended.

Students have to bring copies of their transcripts. ACT or SAT test scores are not necessary, but you should bring them if you have them.

Application fees will be waived and scholarships will be offered. Cash prizes will also be offered.

The expo runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and an after-show runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a Step Show and a “Dance Off” for cash hosted by celebrity ambassadors.

Click here to learn more.