(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit.

Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service.

According to a press release, 29% of Black adults nationwide don’t have a home internet connection. Comcast Xfinity will be at the event educating attendees on the importance of digital equity.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.