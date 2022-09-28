Detroit family demands answers about Antonio Holloway’s murder

Antonio Holloway’s family wants answers after the 34-year-old was shot to death in Detroit. The person who did it still on the loose.

DETROIT – Antonio Holloway’s family wants answers after the 34-year-old was shot to death in Detroit. The person who did it is still on the loose.

Holloway was shot five times on July 17, 2022. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. during the birthday party Holloway was throwing for his mother.

There is now up to $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Holloway’s murderer. With the help of Crime Stoppers, his family came forward to plead to the community for new clues in the case.

Below is a picture of the two suspects the police are looking for.

Suspects of Antonio Holloway’s murder (Detroit Police Department)

“How can you come to somebody’s house and just kill them and murder them down, right there in front of their momma,” said Holloway’s godmother, Pamela Davis. “It hurt my heart to not hear ‘Happy Birthday God mom!’”

Davis’ best friend is Tequila Holloway, Antonio Holloway’s mother. At a time where Tequila Holloway was supposed to be celebrating life, she lost what she says she lost the most important thing in her life, her first child.

“I can barely breathe. I have so much pressure on my shoulders. I can’t sleep at night; I closed the casket on my baby,” said Tequila Holloway.

Antonio Holloway and his two sisters Shay Holloway and Naijah Almon threw a birthday party for their mother’s 52nd birthday and invited family. The Holloways say there were two uninvited men who were asked to leave. A verbal altercation turned physical and Antonio was shot five times.

Shay Holloway says she heard the gunshots but initially thought those were the fireworks her brother was planning to shoot off.

“We saw the killers running away but I didn’t see my brother so when I turned around and saw that it was him on the ground, that was the worst day of my life,” says Shay Holloway.

He is deeply missed by his family as well as many others.

“Ever since he’s been gone it’s like dang, the littlest, smallest stuff. The trash, the grass ain’t cut, just a lot of little different stuff he was doing to be there for us,” says Antonio Holloway’s younger sister Naijah Almon.

“He touched so many hearts and the night of my party he was happy to make me happy,” says Holloway’s mother.

The family knows they won’t get Antonio Holloway back so the next best thing is justice. That justice starts with identifying the two uninvited men.

“The people who brought him to this party are not speaking up and I’m confused as to why,” said Shay Holloway.

If you have any information you can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP, and you will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.