18-year-old killed in road rage shooting in Eastpointe

A shooting believed to be sparked by a road rage incident left an 18-year-old dead in an Eastpointe neighborhood. The incident was captured on a doorbell camera.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police believe road rage is what’s behind Friday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager in Eastpointe.

Home surveillance video from a nearby residence captured the moments leading up to the shooting at the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near East 8 Mile Road.

The shot was fired when an 18-year-old driver on a minibike pulled up next to a 60-year-old driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Police believe the road rage incident started nearby on 8 Mile Road and spilled over into the quiet neighborhood.

Police say they found the teenager lying in the roadway dead when they arrived on scene.

According to investigators, the driver of the pickup truck admitted to shooting the teen, claiming self-defense.

The alleged shooter is in custody and charges are being discussed with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.