24-year-old Novi man killed, 2 injured when car crosses median, crashes into tree at 3 a.m.

Police believe alcohol, speed were factors in crash

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

NOVI, Mich. – A 24-year-old passenger was killed and two others were injured when a car crossed the median and crashed into a tree overnight in Novi.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan drives in Novi. That’s just southwest of 10 Mile and Haggerty roads.

Police said a car was heading south on Cranbrooke Drive when it crossed the median and struck a tree. It is believed that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, according to police.

There were three people inside the car at the time of the crash, authorities said. A 24-year-old Novi man who had been sitting in the back seat was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The other two people were also injured, but their conditions are not known.

Novi police and Oakland County deputies are investigating the crash.

