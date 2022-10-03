Dearborn parents charged with physically abusing weeks-old daughter, leaving her hospitalized

Amy Lynn Taulbee (left) and Murtadha Mohsein Almeamaar (right) during their arraignments on Oct. 3, 2022.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A mother and father from Dearborn have been charged with physically abusing their infant daughter after she was taken to the hospital with bruises all over her body.

Officials said a 6- or 7-week old girl was brought to a pediatrician’s office in the 2800 block of Monroe Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 29) with bruises on her head, neck, and stomach.

Dearborn officers and firefighters were called because of the suspicious nature of the injuries, and the child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Michigan for treatment.

She remains hospitalized, but stable.

Experts at Children’s Hospital determined the injuries were consistent with signs of physical abuse, and the girl’s parents were taken into custody.

“This is a terrible crime that has impacted everybody involved, from the first responders on scene to the investigators who built the case to the medical professionals who continue to provide care for this poor child,” Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said. “It’s unfathomable to think that a parent could allegedly cause harm to their own child, so I appreciate all of the hard work that has gone into ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.”

Amy Lynn Taulbee, 30, and Murtadha Mohsein Almeamaar, 31, both of Dearborn, were arraigned Monday morning at 19th District Court.

Taulbee is charged with first-degree child abuse. She is being held on $100,000 bond, cash/surety, and must wear a GPS tether, if released.

Almeamaar is charged with first-degree child abuse and habitual offender -- second offense. He is being held on $200,000 bond, cash/surety, and must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 14.