Dearborn parents charged with child abuse after infant brought to pediatrician with ‘serious’ injuries

DEARBORN, Mich. – A mother and a father were arraigned on child abuse charges Monday after their infant had shown noticeable, “suspicious” injuries upon being seen by a pediatrician.

Dearborn parents Amy Taulbee and Murtadha Almeamaar are being accused of abusing their 1-month-old child, who was brought to a pediatrician’s office on Sept. 29 with “multiple visible injuries,” police said. Authorities were notified of the incident, as the child’s injuries “appeared suspicious in nature.”

The infant was reportedly transferred to a children’s hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Health care staff at the hospital determined that the child’s injuries were “consistent with signs of physical abuse,” Dearborn police said.

The child is in stable condition as of Monday.

Taulbee and Almeamaar were arraigned Monday, Oct. 3, on one charge of first-degree child abuse each. Almeamaar was also charged with being a habitual offender, as this is his alleged second offense.

The mother is being held on a $100,000 bond, and the father was given a $250,000 bond -- no 10% for either of them.

