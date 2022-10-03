Police identify employee who shot co-worker at Bloomfield Township deli, then killed himself

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified an employee suspected of shooting a coworker at a Bloomfield Township deli over the weekend and then killing himself as police pulled over his vehicle.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) at Steve’s Deli, which is located at 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township.

Officials said Ernest Connors, 52, of Detroit, drove to the deli and fired multiple gunshots inside while sitting in his vehicle.

The deli was open at the time, and a 52-year-old worker was struck by gunfire, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Connors was identified as the suspected shooter after he fled from the scene, according to authorities.

Southfield police found Connors’ vehicle and performed a traffic stop in the area of West Outer Drive and Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Connors killed himself before officers could speak to him, they said. No shots were fired by police.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown. Bloomfield Township police are still investigating.

Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)