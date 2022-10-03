Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself

Police say a man who worked at a Bloomfield Township deli fired several shots inside of the business, injuring a co-worker. The man then reportedly took his own life.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before taking his own life later the same day.

Police were called to Steve’s Deli on Telegraph Road, near West Maple Road, at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, after shots were fired into the building. Bloomfield Township police say the suspected shooter, a 52-year-old Detroit man who worked at the deli, fired several shots into the front of the deli from inside his vehicle.

The deli was open for business at the time of the shooting. A 52-year-old woman who works there was struck by gunfire and sustained a non life-threatening injury. She was hospitalized following the incident.

The Detroit man, whose identity has not yet been released, fled the scene after the shooting. He was later located in his car by Southfield police in the area of West Outer Drive and Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Authorities say that when Southfield police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the man killed himself before police could interact with him. No shots were fired by Southfield police, officials said.

Investigators are still uncertain of a motive for the shooting. Bloomfield Township police are continuing to investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.

STEVE'S DELI SHOOTING PRESS RELEASE: pic.twitter.com/iuaQiMkKFY — Bloomfield Twp Police (@TwpPolice) October 2, 2022

