WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A woman in her 60s was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Wyandotte.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the area of 3rd and Pine streets.

Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

No additional information has been revealed.