CDC reports Michigan most affected by E. coli outbreak linked to ALDI frozen falafel

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert on Friday warning of an E. coli outbreak linked to ALDI frozen falafel.

According to this alert, there have been 20 people with reported illness, 11 of which live in Michigan. According to the CDC investigation report, these illnesses started on July 17, and the most recent illness was reported on September 13. Those affected range in age anywhere between 1 to 71 years old.

The CDC emphasizes that the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than reported and may not be limited to the known states.

ALDI announced a voluntary recall of the Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and the Garlic & Herb Falafel.

Affected product information

Product name Package Description/Size UPC code Lot code Traditional Falafels 12 oz. box 4099100224337 All (1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, or 1812) Garlic & Herb Falafels 12 oz. box 4099100224344 All (1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, or 1812)

In the company’s recall, ALDI said, “ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product(s) affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund. ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause.”

What should you do?

The CDC says to check your freezer for the recalled product and to throw it away. Do not eat the recalled frozen falafel. They also suggest you wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled product.

The CDC also says to call your healthcare provider if you experience any of these severe E. coli symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up

For more information about this outbreak, visit the CDC’s website here or the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) announcement here.

For more information about E. coli, visit the FDA’s website.